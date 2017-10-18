Don't miss
Soft Rock 99.5 Tournament Volleyball: West Marshall at IA Falls Alden: October 24th 7:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on October 18, 2017
KDAO Continues Coverage of High School Tournament Volleyball Monday Night from Iowa Falls. West Marshall will go on the road to play Iowa Falls Alden in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal Match. The Winner will play for the Right to go to State October 30th. Chuck Carpenter will be on the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Serve set for 7. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!