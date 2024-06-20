June 21st Sports

High School Softball

2A#11 East Marshall 5 South Hardin 0: Mustangs Win NICL West

5A#14 Ames Swept Marshalltown 14 to 3 and 8 to 1

BCLUW 4 North Tama 1

SE Valley 10 Iowa Falls Alden 6

Hudson 12 A-P 2

Nevada 10 Grand View Christian 7

High School Baseball

Gladbrook Reinbeck 4 AGWSR 3 F/8

BCLUW 7 North Tama 0 : Due to Pitch Count Violation BCLUW wins on a Forfeit. The Game ended with North Tama winning 9 to 6 but they had to forfeit.

Ames Swept Marshalltown 17 to 1 and 9 to 0

East Marshall 4 South Hardin 1

2A#1 West Marshall 13 Coon Rapids Bayard 0

South Hamilton 3 Nevada 2

Iowa Falls Alden 6 SE Valley 4

A-P 5 Hudson 4

Jesup 11 Dike New Hartford 1

Clear Creek Amana Swept South Tama 15 to 0 and 15 to 1

Audio

East Marshall Softball Jary Hoskey. The 2A#11 East Marshall Softball team beat South Hardin 5 to 0 last night to clinch the NICL West Title. The Girls are 7-0 in the Conference and Coach Hoskey was very proud.

East Marshall Senior Morgan Neuroth. East Marshall Senior Pitcher Morgan Neuroth pitched a 1 hitter in the 5 to 0 win. Pitcher Morgan Neuroth said it was great to win the conference as a Senior.

Today’s Schedule

High School Softball

3A#11 West Marshall (17-4) at South Hardin (12-10), 6:45 PM

North Tama (6-6) at South Tama (0-18), 7 PM

Baxter (0-16) at 1A#4 Collins Maxwell (17-2), 7 PM

Ankeny Christian (15-5) at Colo-Nesco (3-14), 5:30 PM

AGWSR (2-18) vs Grinnell (10-13), 4:30 PM Roland Story Tournament

Hampton Dumont Cal (7-10) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM

Marshalltown Bobcat Classic at MCC

Marshalltown vs Davenport Assumption, 1:30 PM

BCLUW vs Lisbon, 1:30 PM

Marshalltown vs BCLUW, 3:15 PM

Lisbon vs Assumption, 3:15 PM.

High School Baseball

GMG (4-13) at Colo-Nesco (6-10), 7:15 PM

Baxter (10-9) at Collins Maxwell (7-11), 5 PM

Hampton Dumont Cal (6-15) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM