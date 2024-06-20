Don't miss
    June 21st Sports

    By on June 20, 2024

    New Sports Page

    High School Softball

    2A#11 East Marshall 5 South Hardin 0: Mustangs Win NICL West

    5A#14 Ames Swept Marshalltown 14 to 3 and 8 to 1

    BCLUW 4 North Tama 1

    SE Valley 10 Iowa Falls Alden 6

    Hudson 12 A-P 2

    Nevada 10 Grand View Christian 7

    High School Baseball

    Gladbrook Reinbeck 4 AGWSR 3 F/8

    BCLUW 7 North Tama 0 : Due to Pitch Count Violation BCLUW wins on a Forfeit. The Game ended with North Tama winning 9 to 6 but they had to forfeit.

    Ames Swept Marshalltown 17 to 1 and 9 to 0

    East Marshall 4 South Hardin 1

    2A#1 West Marshall 13 Coon Rapids Bayard 0

    South Hamilton 3 Nevada 2

    Iowa Falls Alden 6 SE Valley 4

    A-P 5 Hudson 4

    Jesup 11 Dike New Hartford 1

    Clear Creek Amana Swept South Tama 15 to 0 and 15 to 1

    Audio

    East Marshall Softball Jary Hoskey. The 2A#11 East Marshall Softball team beat South Hardin 5 to 0 last night to clinch the NICL West Title. The Girls are 7-0 in the Conference and Coach Hoskey was very proud.

    East Marshall Senior Morgan Neuroth. East Marshall Senior Pitcher Morgan Neuroth pitched a 1 hitter in the 5 to 0 win. Pitcher Morgan Neuroth said it was great to win the conference as a Senior.

    Today’s Schedule

    High School Softball

    3A#11 West Marshall (17-4) at South Hardin (12-10), 6:45 PM

    Listen on 99.5 or CLICK TO WATCH

    North Tama (6-6) at South Tama (0-18), 7 PM

    Baxter (0-16) at 1A#4 Collins Maxwell (17-2), 7 PM

    Ankeny Christian (15-5) at Colo-Nesco (3-14), 5:30 PM

    AGWSR (2-18) vs Grinnell (10-13), 4:30 PM Roland Story Tournament

    Hampton Dumont Cal (7-10) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM

    Marshalltown Bobcat Classic at MCC

    Marshalltown vs Davenport Assumption, 1:30 PM

    BCLUW vs Lisbon, 1:30 PM

    Marshalltown vs BCLUW, 3:15 PM

    Lisbon vs Assumption, 3:15 PM.

    High School Baseball

    GMG (4-13) at Colo-Nesco (6-10), 7:15 PM

    CLICK TO WATCH

    Baxter (10-9) at Collins Maxwell (7-11), 5 PM

    Hampton Dumont Cal (6-15) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM