June 21st Sports
New Sports Page
High School Softball
2A#11 East Marshall 5 South Hardin 0: Mustangs Win NICL West
5A#14 Ames Swept Marshalltown 14 to 3 and 8 to 1
BCLUW 4 North Tama 1
SE Valley 10 Iowa Falls Alden 6
Hudson 12 A-P 2
Nevada 10 Grand View Christian 7
High School Baseball
Gladbrook Reinbeck 4 AGWSR 3 F/8
BCLUW 7 North Tama 0 : Due to Pitch Count Violation BCLUW wins on a Forfeit. The Game ended with North Tama winning 9 to 6 but they had to forfeit.
Ames Swept Marshalltown 17 to 1 and 9 to 0
East Marshall 4 South Hardin 1
2A#1 West Marshall 13 Coon Rapids Bayard 0
South Hamilton 3 Nevada 2
Iowa Falls Alden 6 SE Valley 4
A-P 5 Hudson 4
Jesup 11 Dike New Hartford 1
Clear Creek Amana Swept South Tama 15 to 0 and 15 to 1
Audio
East Marshall Softball Jary Hoskey. The 2A#11 East Marshall Softball team beat South Hardin 5 to 0 last night to clinch the NICL West Title. The Girls are 7-0 in the Conference and Coach Hoskey was very proud.
East Marshall Senior Morgan Neuroth. East Marshall Senior Pitcher Morgan Neuroth pitched a 1 hitter in the 5 to 0 win. Pitcher Morgan Neuroth said it was great to win the conference as a Senior.
Today’s Schedule
High School Softball
3A#11 West Marshall (17-4) at South Hardin (12-10), 6:45 PM
North Tama (6-6) at South Tama (0-18), 7 PM
Baxter (0-16) at 1A#4 Collins Maxwell (17-2), 7 PM
Ankeny Christian (15-5) at Colo-Nesco (3-14), 5:30 PM
AGWSR (2-18) vs Grinnell (10-13), 4:30 PM Roland Story Tournament
Hampton Dumont Cal (7-10) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM
Marshalltown Bobcat Classic at MCC
Marshalltown vs Davenport Assumption, 1:30 PM
BCLUW vs Lisbon, 1:30 PM
Marshalltown vs BCLUW, 3:15 PM
Lisbon vs Assumption, 3:15 PM.
High School Baseball
GMG (4-13) at Colo-Nesco (6-10), 7:15 PM
Baxter (10-9) at Collins Maxwell (7-11), 5 PM
Hampton Dumont Cal (6-15) at Iowa Falls Alden (4-10), 7:30 PM